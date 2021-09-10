Board vows employees won’t lose county jobs over vaccine

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
madmacs
The B&S show seems to get worse every week. Are these two really as utterly vapid as they act or are they hell bent on killing as many county residents as they can? Possibly both? The recall cannot come fast enough. The wreckage these two leave in their wake is growing exponentially. We need a functioning County Commission, comprised of commissioners actually interested in acting in the interests of the residents. These two using our county as a stage for their their infantile rantings is getting very tiresome. It is very very clear that neither care a whit for the citizens of this county and it is time for them to go. Enough already!