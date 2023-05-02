Board to hold last virtual meeting before move

The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners will have a brief agenda focused on the Youth Services Center Thursday, when it meets virtually for the final time before debuting new chambers.

The board hasn’t held an in-person meeting since July 9, allowing workers time to move commissioner offices and meeting chambers into the new Yamhill County Government Services Building at 400 N.E. Baker St.

The final virtual session includes bed contracts for the juvenile center and an extension of a nutrition program for its clients.

Because there are only 11 juvenile detention facilities in the state, it is common for other counties to rent bed space locally, according to center staff. The board will vote on new agreements with Polk and Clatsop counties reserving beds. Polk County will pay $760 per day for four beds, totaling $277,400 annually, and Clatsop County will rent one bed at approximately $84,000 annually.

The county already has agreements in place with Tillamook and Columbia counties.

Commissioners will also vote to continue a contract with the Oregon Department of Education reimbursing the Youth Services Center for breakfast, lunch and snacks served to youth in detention. The center is repaid for meals provided at the end of the school year and is slated to receive approximately $18,000 this year, according to staff.

The county is set to save $7,533 by cutting out the middleman for a heavy-duty service truck. The board will vote on a revised contract after agreeing to purchase a 2026 Peterbilt Service Response Vehicle in May.

For large purchases, the county is required to go out to public bid. Public cooperative purchasing organization Sourcewell allows the county to circumvent the rule by conducting the public bidding process before listing a price. Supplier Custom Truck recently received a Sourcewell contract, eliminating the need for a middleman for the $278,410 purchase.

The Peterbilt is a large crane truck capable of mobile maintenance and repairs to county vehicles. The crane will be able to lift up to 12,000 pounds, and the truck comes with an air compressor, welder and strobe lights.

The board will also vote on a construction easement needed to get equipment to a location near the Newberg Landfill to cut down two trees.

The board will convene its meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30. A meeting packet and Zoom link can be found at yamhillcounty.gov/agendacenter. The meeting will also be broadcast live on YouTube.