Board to discuss data center limitations

The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners will discuss a resolution Thursday that would prevent industrial-scale data centers from county-owned and farm-zoned properties.

A draft resolution submitted by Commissioner Bubba King reaffirms the county’s commitment to the protection of agricultural land, largely bans data centers on county property and establishes a board policy to discourage changes to the comprehensive plan and zoning maps to facilitate a data center.

The resolution also states any data center application will be evaluated for impacts to “agricultural productivity, water availability and water quality, electrical infrastructure and grid reliability, transportation systems, emergency services, rural communities, natural resources, public investments and the long-term public interest.”

King introduced the topic at last week’s meeting, and the board agreed to a discussion Thursday.

Last month, Planning Director Ken Friday told the News-Register no one has approached the county about constructing a data center.

Oregon currently has more than 120 data centers, about half of which are hyperscale facilities largely associated with the term. The resolution follows recent opposition from other jurisdictions. Hillsboro and Salem recently passed moratoriums on data center applications.

Also at the meeting, the board will continue its discussion on supporting an application by Juliette’s House Child Abuse Intervention Center for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

The nonprofit is seeking $1.5 million to purchase a building adjacent to its headquarters to expand its assessment services and establish a trauma-informed collection laboratory for children exposed to drugs.

CDBG can provide up to $2.5 million for public infrastructure, community facilities, housing rehabilitation or small business training. Nonprofit applications require a partnership with a local government.

During an Aug. 7 discussion, the board generally supported the project but agreed to wait on an official endorsement until financial impacts to the county are known, centering on staff time needed to support grant administration.

The county received 10 letters in support of the project, including letters from Reps. Lucetta Elmer and Anna Scharf.

“As a community member and as State Representative for House District 24 that serves Yamhill and Polk Counties, I have worked closely with Juliette’s House and supported previous funding requests for their expansion. Their work is essential to success in mitigating the impact and prevention of child abuse,” Elmer said.

She noted the nonprofit’s 30-year track record and said the expansion is needed to support the most vulnerable people in the county.

“Acquisition of this building will provide such things as added clinical and therapy capacity, space for age-appropriate drug-test sample collection for children exposed to illicit drugs and eventually support for foster children exiting the system,” she said.

The board will also hear a presentation from Amity and McMinnville School District Superintendents Jeff Clark and Kourtney Ferrua on attendance and truancy in the county’s seven school districts.

The board will convene its meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in the Government Services Building at 400 NE Baker St. A meeting packet and Zoom link can be found at yamhillcounty.gov/agendacenter. The meeting will also be broadcast live on YouTube.