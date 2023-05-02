Board to consider appointment

McMinnville School Board will discuss whom to appoint to fill a vacancy when it meets for a special business meeting Monday, June 15. The public session will start at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave.; it also will be available on Zoom.

The board interviewed four of 11 applicants for the empty seat on June 8 — Brielle Houston, Kelly Sheppick Kristian Frack and Mary Dressel. It is expected to appoint one to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Abbie Warmbier, who is moving to another state.

The board also will hold a hearing on a grievance brought by the McMinnville Education Association on a contract issue.

At 7:30 p.m., the board will adjourn to executive session to consult with legal counsel, then return to finish the public meeting at 8 p.m.

The board also will hold a retreat all day Saturday, June 20.

For more information, call the district office at 503-565-4000.