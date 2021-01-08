Board discusses supporting lawsuit against governor

They took no action, however, because Commissioner Casey Kulla asked to be allowed time to read the lawsuit and dueling motions for summary judgment, first. Commissioners will take up the discussion again next week.

It was the first meeting for newly seated commissioner Lindsay Berschauer, and proved a grueling one, with lengthy discussions of a wide variety of issues.

Because the board rotates the positions of chair and vice chair annually, Starrett took over chairmanship from Kulla, and Berschauer is the new vice chair.

Oregon Legislators House Rep. Mike Nearman, House Rep. Dennis Linthicum and Senator Werner Reschke along with a Washington county business owner, Neil Ruggles, have filed a lawsuit against Governor Kate Brown, complaining that the laws giving the governor the power to issue executive orders in an emergency should be declared invalid.

They complain that the laws violate the separation of powers between the branches of government, by allowing Brown to usurp legislative power.

Brown has filed a motion to have the case thrown out by the court. State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger declared to the court in a filing that the measures Brown has implemented have been crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon, and has kept the state’s death rate lower than other states have seen.

Starrett was not asking to have the county join the lawsuit. Rather she wants the board to send letters of support to the plaintiffs and a letter to Governor Brown notifying her of the board’s support.

Commissioners also discussed supporting a plan to reopen businesses across the state.

