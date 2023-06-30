Blood drives scheduled around county

Five local sites are hosting blood drive visits by the American Red Cross over the next two weeks. These are the venues:

Friday, June 30: Willamette Valley Medical Center, 2700 S.E. Stratus Ave., McMinnville, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5: First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 6: Dayton Fire Station, 500 7th St., 1 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1645 Baker Creek Road, McMinnville, 1 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 13: Lafayette Community Center, 133 Adams St., Lafayette, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give

Walk-ins can be accepted, as time slots are available.