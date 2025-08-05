BLM announces timber sale in Upper Willamina Forest

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a sale of 6.7 million board feet of timber in the Upper Willamina Forest, one of eight sales announced for August.

The Deer Slide timber sale consists of eight units totaling about 160 public acres, located about three miles from the intersection of Gopher Valley Road and Peavine Road. About 82 acres will be regeneration harvest, and 74 will be partial cut harvest, according to the BLM sale prospectus, which includes an estimated appraisal of just over $2.8 million for the mix of Douglas fir, western hemlock and red alder.

BLM on Monday announced the offering of eight sales throughout Western Oregon totaling 58.5 million board feet to be harvested from 2,223 public acres.

“BLM-managed forests and woodlands have an abundance of timber resources that contribute to our domestic timber needs,” said BLM OR/WA State Director Barry Bushue in a media release. “BLM timber sales ensure we retain our domestic lumber supply, which promotes local job growth and reduces reliance on imported building supplies.”