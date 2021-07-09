Bladine: Trail becomes symbol for growing divide

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Tom Hammer
Jeb, why haven't you reported on the bar complaint against Todd Sadlo, County Counsel? I sent the entire filing to Steve Bagwell. Wanton and Willful waste of public resources is serious. It all took place months before Berschauer was in office. Why make her the scapegoat for the failings of Kulla, Primozich, Olson and County staff? Leah Scottile is a freelance writer aka hired gun. She writes what pays best. Many liked her article. It left out all the important facts also.