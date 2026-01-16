By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • January 16, 2026 Tweet

Bladine: Immigration enforcement war needs a solution

Tracking national news these days is an exhausting mental labor.

This week alone, among others, we’ve been confronted with high-octane controversies related to Venezuela, Iran, Greenland, Mark Kelly, Jerome Powell, spiraling health premiums, transgender athletes and suspended visa processing. And atop that list, the killing of Renee Good in Minnesota.

If that ICE shooter had been an Oregon police officer, at a minimum, he/she would be disciplined, perhaps suspended or terminated, perhaps even charged with a crime. Consider this video analysis of local law enforcement standards in Oregon, produced locally and distributed on Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/4suhey9h.

The national noise judging that incident is polarizing, unfocused and lacks likely solutions to a growing federal war against “blue states.” So I defined, requested and edited a write-up of solution-based commentary from artificial intelligence.

With no apologies for printing an invited “AI guest commentary,” here it is:

“America’s ICE controversy is stuck in a self-defeating loop. ‘Sanctuary’ opponents cite horrific cases and demand broad cooperation. Sanctuary supporters cite profiling, distrust and overreach, and demand walls between local policing and federal immigration enforcement. Meanwhile, while ICE claims to target the “worst of the worst,” its tactics and mission clearly are far broader.

“There’s a practical compromise that could drain much of the poison from this fight:

“States could require immigration-status checks and standardized notification to ICE only after conviction for a narrow, statutory list of serious crimes, while banning routine status inquiry and civil-immigration cooperation in all other cases.

“This model has three virtues that today’s extremes lack: clarity, legitimacy, and accountability.

“First, it restores the proper division of labor. Local law enforcement exists to enforce state and local criminal law, not to become a roaming civil-immigration force. Tying any cooperation to conviction—not arrest, not street stops, not victim contacts—anchors the system to due process and minimizes the loss of trust that currently keeps victims and witnesses from calling police.

“Second, it makes ‘worst of the worst’ a measurable promise instead of a talking point. If ICE truly prioritizes dangerous offenders, it should welcome a clean, reliable pipeline that flags exactly those cases. And if ICE continues broad operations anyway, states can say — credibly and concretely — ‘We built a focused public-safety channel; you chose mission creep.’ That undercuts the rhetorical cover for dragnet-style ICE tactics.

“Third, it reduces constitutional and financial risk for state justice systems. Any extended hold or transfer should require judge-issued legal process, not administrative paperwork. That protects civil liberties and keeps local governments out of costly detention litigation.

“To avoid being a backdoor to wider enforcement, this approach must be drafted with hard edges: a statutory, closed-ended list of qualifying crimes; strict prohibition on inquiries and non-public data sharing outside the conviction trigger; explicit protections for victims and witnesses; and public reporting and audits to facilitate public verification of the program.

“In short: cooperate where the public interest is strongest — serious convictions — while forbidding the routine, discretionary practices that poison community trust. It’s not soft. It’s disciplined, enforceable and honest.”

News-Register Publisher Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.