Bird named to CSC Hall of Fame class of 2026

Linfield University’s Athletics Marketing and Events Coordinator, Kelly Bird, will join the College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame class of 2026 and be inducted on Monday, June 8, in ceremonies during a special CSC celebration award night at the Mandalay Bay Resort June 7-10 in Las Vegas.

“I feel totally blessed to have worked within the sports communications field and at Linfield University for as long as I have. Being singled out for induction into the CSC Hall of Fame is a dream come true,” Bird said in a statement released by CSC. “Celebrating and promoting the accomplishments of so many exceptional student-athletes and teams for over 35 years has been an absolute honor and privilege. I would not have been able to elevate the profile of our programs and university without the encouragement and support of my family and the many colleagues whom I’ve worked with over the years.”

Bird joins a class of six nominees, including Sam Atkinson (Gallaudet University Associate Athletic Director for Communications), Jerry Emig (The Ohio State University Associate Athletic Director, Communications, Football), Dee Outlaw (former West Alabama University Athletic Director, Compliance Director and Sports Information Director), Kevin Trainor (University of Arkansas Alumni Association, Chief Operating Officer and Associate Executive Director) and Steve White (former Western Carolina University Associate Athletic Director and Sports Information Director).

A longtime CSC member and mentor to many athletic communications in the Northwest, Bird has demonstrated excellence in his writing, graphic design, photography, and media relations skills, mostly serving as a one-person athletic communications office at Linfield.

In 2025, Bird started his retirement process, stepping away from his full-time sports information director role after 36 years.

Bird is now in a hybrid role as the athletic marketing and events coordinator, and remains Linfield’s primary media relations contact for football, track and field and softball while continuing his roles as sponsorship coordinator, Athletics Hall of Fame historian and department photographer.

Having participated in 23 CSC national conventions, Bird has produced 22 CSC nationally award-winning sports publications, including five that were judged “Best in the Nation.” He has also received national honors for video display award segments from the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA).

Bird is a three-time recipient of the Jack Saurealt Award (2008, 2015, 2021), given to the Northwest Conference’s top sports communication program. In 2007, he was honored as Linfield’s Administrator of the Year for the McMinnville campus. Bird also served for 12 years as a regional voter on the Associated Press Division III All-America football team.

All honors will be presented at CSC’s 69th annual convention in Las Vegas.

Each of these six 2026 Hall of Fame inductees will join their predecessors on the CSC Hall of Fame plaques that are on permanent display at the NCAA Hall of Champions in Indianapolis.