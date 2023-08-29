BIPOC block party planned

Our Legacy Harvested is hosting its fourth annual BIPOC Block Party, from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The street in front of Mac Market, 1140 N.E. Alpine Avenue, in McMinnville will be closed for the event celebrating harvest, diversity, and the arrival of their second annual “Cru” of harvest interns. BIPOC is the acronym for Black Indigenous People Of Color.

The event will bring together BIPOC artisans, chefs, brewers, vintners and more, with live music and performances and interactive activities for all ages. Tickets to the event are $20 and $10 and can be purchased online through eventbrite.com by searching “Mac Market.”

A $20 purchase includes a branded wine glass, and free tastings from multiple wineries; $10 tickets can be purchased for those not tasting. Money raised from the block party will support Our Legacy Harvested and its mission of educating, advancing and empowering the BIPOC community in the wine industry. The event also supports the nonprofit’s long-term goal of building a permanent campus, used to host pop-up events, fundraisers, dinners, educational seminars, and to foster the growing and evolving BIPOC wine community.

“What an honor to be able to host this event four years in a row, and to welcome our second annual class of OLH interns to the Willamette Valley,” said Tiquette Bramlett, Founder of OLH.

The event will host over 20 vendors of food, drinks, art and goods, as well as live music and performances. Some of the vendors include Atypical Roots, a gluten-free freeze dried foods company; La Tienda De Sol, a Mexican jewelry shop; Atzi’s bakery; Kalo Kitchen; Valcan Cellars; and Stoney Wines. Entertainment includes music and comedy from Angel Ocasio, Zumba with Daynelle, and “Movin’ and Groovin’” with DJ Timothy Bee. More information can be found online at bbp2023.eventbrite.com.