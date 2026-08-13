Bike show fundraiser on tap at WVMC

The cribs will be dedicated to education and awareness around the prevention of sleep-related infant deaths.

The event will include vendors, food trucks and live music to accompany a bike show that expects around 100 participants. It will take place in the south parking lot of WVMC on Stratus Avenue.

Anyone with wheels to show off can enter the bike show for $20. There will be a trophy presentation at 2:30 p.m. with awards going to first, second, third and kids’ choice. A 50/50 raffle will also be drawn at 2 p.m.

Admission to Bikestock is $5 per person. Kids under 12 are free. Anyone who brings a new stuffed animal to donate to the hospital will also receive free admission.