Bicyclists invited to join ‘Ride of Silence’ May 15

Cyclists will hold a Ride of Silence in McMinnville on May 15, to honor people who have been killed cycling on public roadways and raise awareness of cyclists’ legal right to share the road.

People will begin gathering at 6:30 p.m. at Discovery Meadows Park. The ride will begin at 7, and wend its way through town.

Participating cyclists are asked to ride no faster than 12 miles per hour, wear helmets, obey the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride.