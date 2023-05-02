Beverly June Clarke Perkins Crafton 1930 - 2025

Beverly June Clarke Perkins Crafton, of McMinnville, Oregon, died Friday, May 9, 2025.

Beverly was born May 16, 1930, in Portland, Oregon, to Hannah Luenne and Reginald Cyril Frederick Clarke. She spent her childhood on the family farm in Patton Valley near Cherry Grove, eventually ending up in McMinnville.

She is remembered for being a loving, wonderful mother, endeared teacher, a good listener, an engaging storyteller, and a hospitable host, often gifting others with fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as home-canned or frozen foods from her garden or fishing trips.

Beverly was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Lee Perkins; second husband, Clayton Lynn Crafton; daughter, Deborah Perkins; and grandson, Christopher Hulett. She is survived by her brother, Robert A. Clarke; daughters, Sandra Larson of Central Point, Oregon, and Tonita (Patrick) Hulett of Longview, Washington; and son, Richard Dean (Dianne) Perkins of Centralia, Washington; along with six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in McMinnville, and livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/live/8kG5tuzcVPk

