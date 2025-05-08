Beverly Cleary Days this weekend

Yamhill will celebrate children’s author Beverly Cleary, who spent her early years there, with its annual Beverly Cleary Days Festival Friday and Saturday, May 9-10.

This year’s festival includes two parts: a children’s book literary event for adults and a Play in the Park event for families.

Many activities are free, although there is a charge for literary activities and classes.

The literary festival is aimed at aspiring adult writers. It includes children’s book authors and illustrators, teachers and librarians who will explore how books for youngsters are written and produced. Hands-on activities are planned.

An all-day literacy pass costs $53 and includes four classes. An individual class about writing or drawing is $25. Children accompanying an adult are admitted free.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, free events in Jane Heinrich Park will include wagon rides, a story walk, RC car races, book signings and contests.

Beverly Cleary wrote “Henry Huggins,” “Ramona the Pest” and other children’s books. She was celebrated for basing her characters on real children, rather than making them “perfect.”

She was born in McMinnville and spent her early years in Yamhill, where her family lived in a big house that still stands in the southwest part of town. Her mother campaigned for a local library – and would have approved of the opening of the Yamhill Community Library this spring.

Beverly Cleary Days is a nonprofit fundraiser for Yamhill’s Literacy in the Schools Programs.

Amy LaMae Brewer founded the Beverly Cleary Festival in 2010 with help from Kara Weber, Yamhill Downtown Association president.

For more information, go to the website www.beverlyclearydays.com.