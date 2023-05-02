Betty Lou Stirling 1939 - 2025

Betty Lou Stirling, formerly Betty Lou Jones, was born January 6, 1939, in Spokane Washington. Although born in Spokane, Betty was raised and lived her early life in Colfax, Washington, where her father was the International Harvester Farm Implement dealer. Betty was a graduate of Colfax High School and later attended college at Linfield in McMinnville, Oregon. After graduating from Linfield in 1961, she went to Whitworth College in Spokane to obtain her secondary teaching degree. Shortly thereafter, she met John Stirling; they were married in 1963, after John graduated from Gonzaga University.

At the time of her death, Betty and John had been married 61 years. Betty and John have two sons, David Stirling and Craig Stirling; as well as two grandchildren, Hannah and Nicolas. Betty loved music and participated in many choral concerts. She belonged to the Shakespeare Club, where she was often asked to speak about English history as well as the life of Shakespeare. She also belonged to a P.E.O. chapter in McMinnville.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any monetary gifts be sent to benefit Linfield University. A private family service will be held at Macy & Son in McMinnville.

