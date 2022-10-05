Betty Jean (Thoreson) Westphal 1939 - 2022

Betty Jean Westphal passed away surrounded by loved ones on October 5, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born March 9, 1939, in Shawano, Wisconsin, to Shirley and Viola (Harris) Thoreson. Betty had two sisters, Phyllis and Donna, with whom she enjoyed an idyllic childhood. She played saxophone in her high school marching band and enjoyed water skiing. Betty moved to California in the early '60s, where she worked in banking for many years, eventually starting her own herbal products company before retiring due to illness. Betty loved spending time with her family, whether working on puzzles or cheating at a board game.

She is survived and missed by her three daughters, Rebecca (Doug) Mero, Yolanda (Jeffrey) Herr, and Deborah Thoreson; her eight grandchildren, Jaclyn (James), Jessica (Chris), James, Matthew (Katelyn), Benjamin (Erin), Ashley (Brandon), Austin, and Lauren (Justin); and 12 great-grandchildren.

Open house celebration will be held November 16, 2022; for more information, please contact family.