Berschauer prefers less metro-friendly approach

Comments
Jim
No Metro or 5 Commissioners . I’m in. Lindsay has my vote.
Stella
“Mini Me” for sure. Starrett and George and Metro ideas found in this ten year old article.
https://www.oregonlive.com/mapesonpolitics/2010/05/the_four_women_of_yamhill_coun.html
Stella
https://newsregister.com/article?articleTitle=berschauer-seeking-compensation-for-dog-attack--1587429908--36872--news
Informative - only the current half million dollar lawsuit missing.
Stella
https://www.oregonlive.com/mapesonpolitics/2010/05/the_four_women_of_yamhill_coun.html
The first link didn’t copy right. Definitely a mini me with familiar names/ideas in this ten year old article
Stella
Google “the four women of Yamhill County Politics “ - won’t let me post the link to this article - sorry. Same ideas as Starrett... ten years later
scanner
The metro and multnomah county position is political scare tactics. Last month I contact both multnomah county and metro. They have absolutely no interest in Yamhill County. Oddly enough, LB has never owned any land in Yamhill County, and thus never paid any property taxes either. Whereas she says that she opposes Mult Cty and Metro, she served as a member of the Newberg rural fire board when they became a part of TVFR. This tripled the property taxes of Newberg rural residents for a METRO fire agency to take over. She was a part of that and now touts how she's opposed to such things. So tired of the meaningless rhetoric and scare tactics. Also tired of the Gary George produced campaign signs with touched up glossy photos. BTW, if the CITIZENS decided to expand the commission to 5, there is a huge area of county administration that could easily be retooled to cover the cost and have money left over. It doesn't require any increase in taxes. We already have one actor on the commission. We don't need another one.
bonnybedlam
With the Republican party in the state it is today, I'm not prepared to believe anyone associated with them actually cares about/will do anything for small businesses or working families. The last thing we need at the local level is more "leadership" from the party of big business bailouts and medical misinformation.