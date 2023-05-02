Bergstrom sentenced to seven days

Former Yamhill fire chief enters plea to speed up court proceedings

Former Yamhill Fire Protective District Chief Trampas Bergstrom was sentenced to seven days in jail and approximately $21,000 in restitution to the district on Monday, April 13, after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree theft.

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office stated that on or between August 2022 to January 14, 2023, Bergstrom committed theft valued at $1,000 or more against the Yamhill Fire Protection District.

Bergstrom was indicted on eight counts of first-degree theft, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of official misconduct.

The former chief entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, April 7, in the Yamhill County Circuit Court.

The courtroom was packed Monday morning with Bergstrom supporters and YFPD officials, including past board members, district staff and three current board members, Randy Weston, Josh Brown and Paul Van De Grift.

There was no notice of a YFPD quorum on the district website. About the time of the hearing, the district posted to its Facebook page: “The YFPD Board will be attending the sentencing of former chief Bergstrom. This is not a board meeting and no YFPD business will be discussed amongst them.”

Deputy District Attorney Ben Donner told the court that Bergstrom used about $20,000 of the district’s funds for his personal vehicle and items on Amazon.

“Deputy Jones followed up with businesses and confirmed services to the truck was not a fire district vehicle.” Donner said.

He noted that on the evenings of July 29-30, 2024, there was a break-in at the fire district office. Papers were taken and later recovered, along with some forged documents.

Donner requested 10 days in jail and two years probation, considering Bergstrom had no criminal history.

Defense Attorney Bracken McKey said “this case has blurred the lines between monetary budget guidelines.”

McKey argued the entire incident was caused by the district’s inadequate guidelines for district credit card spending. He noted that Bergstrom was on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and used his personal vehicle for district work.

In addition, many of the purchases Bergstrom made that were later contested as theft were approved by the YFPD board during the monthly review of expenses.

McKey said previous board members argued for the district to pay for repairs, such as tires, for Bergstrom’s personal car, since he used it on district time.

He also touched on the July 2024 break-in, which was after Bergstrom turned in his keys to the building.

“Witnesses saw two people opposed to Bergstrom come into the district office and go through his computer,” McKey said. “The computer was taken away during the investigation but was never analyzed.”

He said a fair analysis of the situation is agency mismanagement and clear ethical guardrails were not enforced. He said the defense case could be tried before a jury, but Bergstrom cares so much for the community he served that he is willing to put in the personal sacrifice so Yamhill Fire can move on.

Bergstrom brought the full payment of restitution to court.

“If jail is appropriate, I’ll walk him down to the clerk,” McKey said.

He noted that Bergstrom is leaving the district the same as the previous chief — a victim of department politics.

In August 2022, former YFPD Chief Brian Jensen was ousted by the board after 18 years leading the district.

The Oregon State Police originally investigated the allegations against Bergstrom and determined the matter was a civil issue that fell under administrative authority and district rules, McKey said.

McKey said the YFPD board went “shopping” for a new investigator when it approached the Yamhill County Sheriff Department.

He said the YCSO investigation went to such lengths as searching Bergstrom’s underwear, socks and candy bars. During one YFPD training, volunteers were provided with socks and underwear, which Bergstrom also wore.

“At the end of the day, Bergstrom wants to have this closed and pay today,” McKey said.

Weston, treasure for the fire district said, addressed the court.

“The theft misuse is not just a financial crime, it is a misuse of trust,” he said, noting the costs related to the investigation, attorney fees and delayed district audits.

He said the incident has caused a budget shortfall, “lingering mistrust with elected officials,” harmed the fabric of the community and put a “stain on the organization and made it harder to get volunteers.”

He estimated this has cost the district $100,000, and said it will take several budget cycles to recover.

Weston said the fire board was in favor of Bergstrom serving 30 days in jail, and the district requested about $29,000 in restitution.

Yamhill County Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles said there are several mitigating factors in the case, but at the end of the day, Bergstrom admitted to one felony count.

“You were in a position of trust,” said Wiles said, also referencing defense arguments that the costs and bills had been approved by the district.

Wiles sentenced Bergstrom to two years of bench probation, 10 days jail with time served and to pay nearly $22,000 in restitution.

“Under bench probation, stay out of trouble, which won’t be a problem for you,” Wiles said.

Additionally, Bergstrom is restricted from contact with the YFPD office.

Bergstrom was taken into custody after the proceedings to serve seven days in the Yamhill County Jail.

Before joining YFPD, Bergstrom lived in the Willamette Valley for 23 years.

He was first a volunteer firefighter for about a year and then the interim chief for about four years.

As the assistant chief, he oversaw operations, training, volunteer recruitment and retention and the Yamhill Carlton High School Fire Science Program.

Bergstrom was introduced to the firefighting/emergency medical services profession in the early 1990s as a resident volunteer with Redmond Fire and Rescue in Central Oregon. He said he was paid for shift work and not considered a full-time employee of the agency.

Bergstrom previously told the News-Register that providing service to the community in which he lives is what originally interested him in the profession. He said that’s something on which he prides himself, in addition to bringing together a fire community.

The Yamhill Fire Protective District Board will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 13.

Agenda items include a fire chief report, substation updates and under new business a discussion on the assistant fire chief and a full-time fire fighter position.

Committee reports for the safety committee and strategic plan are scheduled.

The meeting will end with another public comment time.

Following the meeting, there will be an executive session to review and evaluate the employment of the chief and other employees and staff.