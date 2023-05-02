Benner::11

Restoring balance

I support John Linder and Neyssa Hays for county commissioner because they’re willing to confront an important but often overlooked challenge: steady erosion of our Health and Human Services system.

Over the past decade, Yamhill County has steadily reduced HHS resources, shifting staff and funding toward the Sheriff’s Office.

Public safety deserves strong support, but the current imbalance is unsustainable. Today, roughly 70% of the general fund is directed to the Sheriff’s Office, leaving insufficient resources to meet growing needs in public health, behavioral health and human services.

Positions have been reduced or reassigned, weakening our ability to respond to crises, provide preventative care and support vulnerable residents. This is false economy, not fiscal responsibility. The result is a public health system falling short — not from lack of dedication, but lack of staff and resources.

Commissioners have projected an image of fiscal restraint, at the price of underinvesting in essential services. When government is diminished, then criticized for failing, trust erodes and needs go unmet.

Our communities are already paying for these services. Through federal and state funding streams, we have opportunities to bring our tax dollars back home to invest in public and mental health.

Linder and Hays understand that a healthy community requires balance — that public safety and public health are not competing priorities, and that investment in mental health services, crisis response and prevention reduce long-term pressure on law enforcement, providing better outcomes.

Linder and Hayes are committed to restoring that balance by rebuilding HHS capacity, aggressively pursuing available funding and ensuring taxpayer dollars deliver the services our community needs.

If we want a county that works for everyone, including our most vulnerable neighbors, we need leadership willing to make honest, responsible decisions. Electing Linder and Hays is a critical step toward building a more functional, compassionate and sustainable Yamhill County.

Carson Benner

McMinnville