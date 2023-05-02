Bears relocated at Fan Creek

Campground reopens after bears relocated

The Fan Creek Campground reopened on Tuesday, Aug. 18, after a mother bear and her cub were relocated.

The campground is 25 miles west of McMinnville on the Nestucca River Corridor.

BLM officials announced the camp’s closure last weekend because a mother bear and her cub were aggressively looking for food in the area.

“The bears have been threatening to visitors, and they do not seem to be afraid of humans,” said Janet Satter, Tillamook Field Manager. “For everyone’s safety, the campground is closed for the time being.”

The BLM urges visitors to take extra precautions in bear country.

Officials say simple actions — like giving bears space, securing food and knowing what to do before you enter public lands — can protect visitors and bears.

BLM officials recommend that if you encounter a bear, stay calm, speak in a steady voice, back away slowly and do not make sudden movements.

Visitors should report bear encounters to BLM field offices as soon as it is safe to do so.