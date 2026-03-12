BC Harley ushering in VTwin classes at Woodburn

McMinnville’s Baker Creek Harley Racing team is opening pathways for Harley lovers of all walks of life to join in the fun that is motorcycle drag racing.

On Saturday, April 18, BC Harley, Timber Town Harley and Woodburn Dragstrip are partnering to bring street-legal drag racing performances to family and friends who want to explore Woodburn’s race track, learn about the new bike classes and see what the sport has to offer.

BC Harley and Timber Town will help launch new VTwin engine classes of Harley’s at Woodburn, while also showcasing their own modified classes formulated for the strip.

The festivities start with an open house at Timber Town Harley at 3601 Silverton Rd in Salem, which will begin at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., kickstands will go up as the teams orchestrate a group ride to Woodburn Dragstrip with an estimated arrival time of 11:30 a.m.

Riders who want to participate in the group ride and the excitement of the races will receive free admission to the open house. Helmets will also be available to rent for $20.