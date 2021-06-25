Basketball recap: Mac girls win 14th game; ‘Dogs fall in 3A playoffs

In their final game in a Grizzly uniform, McMinnville’s Kylee Arzner and Jadie Elkins both scored game-high 18 points, leading the Grizzlies to a 53-51 win over La Salle Prep during Tuesday’s season finale.

Arzner, a four-year varsity starter, grabbed 10 rebounds to finish her career with yet another double-double.

Elkins shot 8-13 from the field and grabbed five rebounds, while Laney Hyder contributed 13 points.

Mac finished the season with a 6A-leading 14 wins with only one loss.

Sutherlin 58, Willamina 31 (girls playoff)

SUTHERLIN – Willamina’s run in the 3A state playoffs ended prematurely Tuesday in a 58-31 road loss to Sutherlin. The seventh-seeded Bulldogs were seeking a bid to Coos Bay, but fell short against second-ranked Sutherlin.

Grace France led the ‘Dogs with eight points; Kaya McLean added seven.

Willamina finished the season with nine wins and four losses.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

McMinnville 57, Sandy 55; McMinnville 69, Lincoln 49 (boys)

De La Salle 65, Dayton 55 (boys playoff)