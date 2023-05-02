Barrel Roll 052926

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Evasion and Root and Rye do first collab

Evasion Brewery of McMinnville and the Carlton-area Root & Rye Hop Farm and Brewery have produced their first collaboration, a gluten-free cherry-prickly pear sour on tap now at both locations.

Also new at the Riverside Drive, gluten-free brewery are a watermelon candy sour — think refreshing Jolly Rancher-style beverage — and a Liberty At Risk pale ale, Evasion’s contribution to the annual Oregon Homegrown project. Breweries around the state create a range of beers using Oregon-made and -grown Imperial Yeast and Crosby Farms hops, a variety known as Cascade Deep Cut. The hop is left longer on the vine, “building up essential oils and creating a juicer, more modern flavor profile,” writes Jeff Alworth in his Beervana blog.

Heater Allen is also on the Oregon Homegrown slate this year with an American Zoigl traditional lager, amber with 5.5 percent ABV, 30 IBUs.

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Liberty At Risk (6.3 percent ABV) in this case has two meanings: a tribute to the old Anchor Brewing Co. Liberty ale, known as an early (1970s) revered India Pale Ale. (Shuttered for two years, the San Francisco brewery was repurchased and is reportedly rebooting.)

Moreover, the Evasion beer emerges as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary of independence.

“In this country right now, it feels a little like liberty is at risk,” co-owner and brewer Josh Gordon said.

In another kind of collaboration, Evasion’s stalwart IPA, Hophoria, is now in use at Clementine, in the new Newberg restaurant’s fish and chips, giving diners a gluten-free option.

Meanwhile, Josh and Rebecca Gordon have added a three-barrel system to augment their 10-barrel and 1-barrel system, and two more 15-barrel fermenters at the brewery. That brings to nine the number of fermenters. “This enables us to do a lot more experimental and varietal beers.” Evasion currently has an all-time high 20 different brews in production.

The taproom is open noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Gordons hope to expand to Fridays but this spring and early summer are booked with a variety of events and festivals, including the June 19-21 Brews & BBQ Fathers Day Bash and the May 31 “Drink Beyond the Vine Festival” at Root & Rye (details at winecountrywhiskeytrail.com).

ForeLand closes in Mac

ForeLand beer departs McMinnville in June and has landed in a new location in Portland.

Unofficial sources report the brewery lost its lease in McMinnville, as well as at the Belmont location in southeast Portland.

Hearing ForeLand was opening in the former Upright Brewing location, 240 N. Broadway, I checked it out last week. The ForeLand sandwich board sign was up, and the building sign still read Upright (founded by Alex Ganum, closed in December 2024.) ForeLand brews were available on tap or in cans.

Like the Belmont location, the Broadway bar features two cask engines. Patio seating is available and indoor tables are surrounded by historic photos and descriptions of the corner’s early days as The Dude Ranch, a jazz club with a regular rotation of African-American and other minority musical, comedy and dance acts. The LeftBank Building is located along Broadway near Moda Center in Portland and is home to variety of other businesses.

The NewSchool Beer website reported in April that ForeLand owner David Sanguinetti was in negotiations to lease the brewery and taproom space from new ownership. (Sanguinetti did not respond to multiple phone calls.)

ForeLand started in 2020 as Allegory, changed its name in 2021 and recently reopened the Belmont location (formerly The Study) it leased from 2021-2024.

ForeLand is located at a dead-end on Fourth Street, next to the railroad tracks. Its close-to-everything yet out-of-the-way corner of refreshment in downtown McMinnville will be missed for its large beer garden, covered exterior seating, and the comfortable indoor “barrel room.” (Barrels were stored there next to tables, with signs reading, “Sleeping Beer / Do Not Touch”).

It also means the loss of what had become a reliable local music venue.

Golden Valley adds Hefe

June 1 brings release of Hillsboro hefeweizen, the first such beer under brewer Piper Gladwill’s tenure.

“Most of the flavor comes from the yeast. Everyone does it a little different,” she said. “I just went half and half (yeast and wheat).”

The beer is timed for release with the start of the Tuesday market in Hillsboro. Golden Valley has a Beaverton location in addition to the McMinnville brewery and restaurant. The hefeweizen will be available at both locations. “It will sell well,” Gladwill said.

Her new cerveza has been released, and the Czech pilsner arrives in July. Gladwill said all releases will now be on the first of the month.

“They changed it so they’re releasing all the food specials for the month on the first, so we’re putting it all together as releasing on the first of the month,” Gladwill said, adding, “it helps the customer know what to expect.”