Barbara Abbott 1952 - 2026

Barbara Abbott passed away January 3, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. She was 73.

Barbara was born July 15, 1952, in West Fir, Oregon, to Patricia Bedard. Her father, Jimmy Baker, was killed in a logging accident before she was born. She was raised by loving parents, Pat and Cecil Schukar. Barbara worked in the hospitality industry as a hotel manager and later decided to go back to school to become a medical assistant.

On February 12, 1972, Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Steven Abbott, and was a loving wife for 54 years.

Barbara was a devoted mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Barbara is survived by her husband; two children: daughter, Genea Abbott, and son, Craig Abbott; four grandkids; and four great grandkids; grandson, Chris (Jourdan) Aikens and their three children, grandson, Jordan Aikens; granddaughter, McKenzielynn Martinez and her daughter; and granddaughter, Saige Abbott.

Barbara was the oldest of six sisters. She was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Bradley; and survived by her sisters, Vickie Blair, Terrie Locke, Sandra (Tim) Cinnamon, and Lisa (Wes) Logan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in McMinnville, Oregon.

