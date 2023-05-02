Ballots due Tuesday::1

About 17.5% of McMinnville and Amity Fire District voters had turned in ballots as of Monday morning for the Nov. 4 election.

They have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return ballots to the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office.

Voters should drop ballots into a voting box at Amity City Hall, the clerk’s office in McMinnville or in other locations in McMinnville.

McMinnville voters are considering a $98.5 bond measure that would pay for a new recreation facility, renovations to the library and senior center and improved and additional park facilities.

Amity Fire District voters are deciding whether to continue the current local option levy at the same rate, 45 cents per $1,000 valuation. The Amity levy helps sustain the fire district’s emergency operations and essential services, according to district officials.

For questions or assistance, contact the Yamhill County Elections Office at 503-434-7518 or visit yamhillcounty.gov/405/Elections.