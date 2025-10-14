Ballots arriving in the mail soon for Mac, Amity residents

Voters in the city of McMinnville and in the Amity Fire Districts will receive ballots later this week for the Nov. 4 election.

McMinnville voters will consider the city’s Measure 36-7, which would take out $98.5 million in bonds to pay for a new recreation facility with two pools, a multipurpose gym, a drop-in child care center for people using the facility and classroom and meeting space; along with renovations to the library and senior center and improved and additional park facilities.

The bond would increase the annual bond tax rate by an estimated 95 cents to total $1.79 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The ballot measure states: “According to the Yamhill County assessor, the median assessed value for a detached, single-family home in McMinnville was $229,000 in 2024-2025. If this measure is approved and based on the estimated tax rate for the bonds, the estimated additional tax paid for that home would be $217 a year, or about $18 a month.”

Amity Fire District voters will consider Measure 36-4, which would renew the current local option levy at the same rate, 45 cents per $1,000 valuation, or about $135 per year for the owner of a house assessed at $300,000.

The Amity levy helps sustain the fire district’s emergency operations and essential services, according to district officials. It is on top of the general operations tax rate of $1.78 per $1,000, but does not represent an increase because it is a continuation of the current 45 cent levy, which otherwise would expire.

The Yamhill County Clerk’s Office will mail out ballots Wednesday.

The ballots will be due by 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 4. They can be returned by mail, dropped into a ballot box in McMinnville or Amity, or taken to the clerk’s office, Fourth and Evans streets in McMinnville.