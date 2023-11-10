By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Baker named Realtor of the Year for third time

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Buford the 1st

Yay!!! MARY!!! Well deserved 👏 Congratulations!!!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable