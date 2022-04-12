By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Bail reduced; RV seller released pending trial

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Joel R

I'm surprised to hear that the fact that "the defendant has fully cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation" is factored into the release decision. I thought the fifth amendment of the US Constitution gives the defendant the right to not cooperate with the investigation without it being used against them. Maybe that's only true during the actual trial?? Maybe there is someone out there who knows more about the law than I do who can clarify?

BigfootLives

Joel - welcome to the criminal justice system in the USA. Its an ugly onion to be peeling layers from.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented