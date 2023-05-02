AvaJan "AJ" Grauer 1953 - 2025

AvaJan “AJ” Grauer, 71, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born November 29, 1953, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Frances (Fran), AJ was the oldest of four sisters, Roxann, Gail, and Tammy. She grew up in Lebanon, Oregon, where she graduated in 1971 from Lebanon High School, and played saxophone in the Lebanon Stage Band. She would reflect about her childhood, often speaking about the bakery her family owned and working on the farm.

AJ attended Oregon College of Education, now Western Oregon University in Monmouth, earning her degree in Education. On March 19, 1977, she married the love of her life, Dennis Grauer. Together they shared 48 wonderful years of marriage and raised two children, Travis Grauer and Jena Hendricks.

AJ began her teaching career at Yamhill-Carlton Grade School before taking a decade off to devote herself to raising her children and supporting their family equipment repair business. She later returned to education as a substitute teacher at Sheridan High School, eventually earning a full-time position. Her dedication and leadership led her to serve as Principal and later, Superintendent of Sheridan School District, where she retired after a distinguished career shaping young lives.

In retirement, AJ, lovingly referred to as "Oma," cherished time with her grandchildren: Mason, Caleb, Maci, and Hadley. She loved building Legos, gardening, cheering them on in their sports, spending peaceful days in Central Oregon, or dreaming about her next adventure.

AJ will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to education, her love for family, and her warm, generous spirit. She leaves behind her husband, Dennis; children, Travis and wife, Laycee; and Jena and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Mason, Caleb, Maci, and Hadley; and countless friends, family, and colleagues whose lives she touched.

A Celebration of AJ’s Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Sheridan High School. A viewing will take place earlier that morning, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at Green Crest Memorial Park in Sheridan. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly invites donations in AJ's honor to a local education foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

