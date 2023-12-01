Auxiliary extends meal box deadline

The American Legion Auxiliary has extended its deadline for applying for food boxes and toys this Christmas. Signups are due by Dec. 8.

Applications are available from the McMinnville American Legion Post, 126 N.E. Atlantic St. Auxiliary members plan to distribute boxes in mid-December.

The Legion Post has a barrel set up for donations of nonperishable food and toys. Donations will be accepted through early December.

For more information, call the post, at 503-435-2218