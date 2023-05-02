Austin Carl Warner Sr. 1931 - 2023

Austin Carl Warner Sr., a direct descendant of Wilson Carl, for whom the town of Carlton was named, passed away at his home in Carlton, Oregon, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. He was 92.

Austin was born at home on the family homestead on July 17, 1931, to parents Austin William Warner (Gramps) and Ida May Warner (Gram). Austin spent his childhood on the family farm raising dairy cattle, chickens, horses, turkeys and pigs. He also enjoyed hunting deer, elk, duck and moose, as well as fishing any chance he got. Austin attended Carlton High School and was a standout baseball player until graduating in 1949. In 1952, he met his first wife, Ruth Boyle. They married soon after in 1953 and had four children together.

Austin joined the Army in 1954, and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a Medical Corpsman. He was honorably discharged in 1956 due to an automotive accident that nearly took his hand. After recovering from his injuries, he returned home to run the family farm. Austin, along with his father and children, ran the daily operations until 1994, when the land and structures were sold.

Austin and his second wife, Daphne, spent their retirement traveling the U.S., covering all but nine states. They also covered a large portion of Canada and Mexico before health issues forced them to remain home in the mid-2000s. Austin spent the remainder of his life doing the things he loved; caring for his wife until 2017, hunting, fishing and manicuring his rose garden.

Austin is survived by his four children, Eva Giddings (Gary), Linda Coyle (Geronia), Trish Mcleod, and Austin Warner Jr. (Patricia); nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

His family and friends will be celebrating his life at the family property at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 29. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.