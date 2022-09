Auction benefits Homeward Bound

Homeward Bound Pets is holding its annual virtual auction, “Paws for a Celebration,” through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Bidders can go online to see items, including dog houses built by McMinnville High School students.

Proceeds go toward providing food, medical care, shelter and other services to animals awaiting adoption. HB Pets was established in the 1970s as Oregon’s first no-kill shelter.

To register for the auction, go to betterunite.com/hbpets/Donate.