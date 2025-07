ats Sidebar with Syringa Drink Pink

Featuring about 30 area wineries, the Drink Pink festival and fundraiser will feature rose wines from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Stoller Family Estates, 16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton.

Admission is $75, available in advance from the Patton Valley Wines website, www.pattonvalley.com.

Proceeds will support With Courage’s programs to help people who are dealing with breast cancer.