ATS New wine lockers provide storage

New wine locker service offers climate-controlled storage

“Where do we put all our wine?” Matthew Perry and Kim Abrahams asked themselves, and realized they weren’t the only ones who had bottles taking up space at home.

The solution, for themselves and others, turned out to be a new business, Mac Wine Lockers, which the couple opened on First Street in McMinnville.

“This is a service we needed,” Perry said. “There are a lot of people who don’t have room in their house, so they are very appreciative.”

The married couple has lived in McMinnville since 2013. Both Abrahams and Perry are winemakers by day.

One of their friends was making wine in the Boho Building, 818 S.E. First St., and they were able to take over his lease for their business.

They had a local company, Mac Welding, fabricate the lockers. They created a climate-controlled space so the wine will have consistent, optimal conditions.

“Cool, not cold,” Perry said, noting that Advanced Heating and Cooling, another local business, set up the climate system.

Perry said he and Abrahams opened the first phase of the business Nov. 1, 2024, and are now on Phase 3. Each phase includes more lockers.

The smallest locker holds about nine cases, or 100 bottles. People with larger collections can rent multiple lockers.

Customers can rent space by the month using a payment system that automatically deducts the rent. No lease is necessary.

A nine-case locker costs $30 a month, or $3.33 per case. The price per locker goes down as multiple lockers are rented. Renting enough lockers to hold 144 cases, for instance, costs $345 a month, or $2.40 per case.

Customers have access to the lockers around the clock. That allows them into the building where the lockers are kept; they can use their own padlock on their private locker or lockers.

For more information go to macwinelockers.com.