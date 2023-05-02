ATS new market in Lafayette opens

City Center Food Mart opened last week at 301 Third St. in Lafayette, selling groceries and other necessities with a kitchen soon to be serving hot, fresh food.

Owner Aman Khinda said the store stocks “daily to midweek essentials” and will be a “pantry for the neighborhood.” A grand opening celebration is being planned, with a date to be announced soon.

“We’re still setting things up and training,” he said.

City Center Food Mart is part of chain with stores in Dundee, Tigard and one soon to open in Newberg. The one in Lafayette is a “new concept,” Khinda said, that makes it more than simply a convenience store.

Other stores in the chain have hot delis. “We want to capture whole meals and offer better, healthier from-scratch food,” he said.

The store will stock produce, breads, canned goods and other staples. “We want it to be a one-stop shop,” Khinda said.

Once the kitchen opens this summer, he said, grab-and-go or eat-in items will be available. It will serve hot pizza or take-and-bake pies; wings and other fried items; and hot and cold sandwiches.

“We want to create a feeling to check all the boxes,” he said. “You can come in and sit down to have a meeting or bring your computer and get some work done or take food home to your family.”

Khinda’s City Center Food Mart is related to the Center Markets with many locations throughout Yamhill County, which are owned by his cousin. “Ours is better,” he joked, adding, “They’re all great. We work closely together.”

The Lafayette store and others in the chain are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That’s the meaning of “convenience,” he said.