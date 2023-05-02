ATS Chef offers to do the work for family meals

At home and on weekends, Waylon Zabriskie can be found in the kitchen.

Although he may be best known locally for his work with the See Ya Later Foundation, Zabriskie is a lifelong food enthusiast and longtime chef. A graduate of Western Culinary Academy in Portland, he has worked for numerous restaurants and owned one, as well.

As youth outreach director for See Ya Later, he has organized and helped teach several cooking classes for young people. Now he has opened his own side business, Prep Chef, in which he prepares custom meals that customers can dine on at home all week.

The food is made with fresh, local ingredients, as much as possible, Zabriskie said. Customers store it in the refrigerator; it’s never frozen.

The meals are healthy and can be tailored to special diets, needs and preferences. And it saves the time customers would spend shopping, prepping and cooking.

“It’s less expensive than going out and better than fast food,” the chef said.

Zabriskie grew up in Fallbrook, California, and started working in the food industry in high school. He apprenticed at an “old-school butcher shop” where the owners encouraged him to learn about the various cuts of meat by cooking. That way, they said, he could better inform customers about them.

He took culinary classes, then enrolled in Western Culinary Academy. He worked at a five-star resort and other restaurants, owned a restaurant in Ashland and became a food broker.

During Covid, when restaurants closed for in-house dining, he decided to change careers. He found the job with See Ya Later, which organizes sports camps and enrichment activities for youngsters, in addition to helping families dealing with critical illness.

He said he loves the work. Still, “food has always been a passion of mine,” he said. “I want to enrich people’s lives as a chef.”

Zabriskie enjoys cooking in bulk for his wife and three children. Each weekend, he cranks up the music and prepares a week’s worth of food. The dishes can be used in different combinations — roast beef for dinner and sandwiches later, for instance, or rice and pasta dishes to which different proteins and sauces can be added.

Why not do that for others? He asked himself. That led to the launch of Prep Chef.

“It’s a skill I can provide that will help people eat healthier,” he said.

Customers can order bulk dishes or individual servings of complete meals. They choose the item from a list that describes the ingredients, preparations and options, and the number of servings they want. Zabriskie prepares the food on Saturday, and customers pick it up on Sunday; delivery also is available for an extra $10 in Yamhill County.

Meals are ready to eat. Customers can heat them in the oven or microwave, said Zabriskie, who hasn’t owned a microwave himself for decades; he prefers using the oven.

He packages meals differently depending on how the customer plans to heat the meals.

One of Zabriskie’s goals is to reduce waste and the use of plastics. He said he asks customers to return the plastic containers — for microwavable meals — so they can be reused; he’s considering offering some kind of credit if they do. He also plans to talk with Zero Waste McMinnville about other kinds of reusable containers.

The Prep Chef website lists the dishes Zabriskie currently offers.

He stocked the menu with dishes he enjoys to cook and that he knows others will like. They vary from traditional American recipes to more exotic items from all over the world or different regions of the U.S. — biryani rice, tzatziki, Cajun, etc.

“When I go out to eat, I want something I’m not having all the time,” he said.

All dishes are customizable to personal tastes, as well. “I want the whole family to be able to enjoy it,” he said, noting one of his family members is vegetarian while others “will eat anything.”

As an example, Marry Me Pasta can be a vegetarian entree, with or without chickpeas or tofu, or customers can add chicken, steak or salmon. They could choose a Greek bowl or garlic sesame bowl, with rice, pasta, succotash and add a protein, or not.

They also can order bulk pasta, meatballs, chicken thighs, quinoa, sweet potatoes and other sides.

Entrees start at $10, with additional costs for added proteins or other items. Side dishes start at $3 per portion, sauces such as raita or chimichurri at $3 for four ounces, and other bulk dishes are sold by the pound. Zabriskie asks for a minimum order of at least $50.

“I want (the service) to be usable and consumer friendly,” said Zabriskie, who plans to add breakfast, salads and different dinner options, such as falafel, to fit local taste.

After finding a licensed kitchen in which to cook — the former cafeteria at the Chemeketa’s Yamhill Valley Campus in McMinnville — and passing inspections, Zabriskie opened his business in early April.

The first week he had orders for about 30 meals and bulk items, he said; the second, about 40.

Zabriskie said he will cap the number of orders, if necessary, to ensure there aren’t more than he can prepare. “I don’t want to overload myself or compromise my vision,” he said.

In the future, he plans to add staff to fill more orders.

For more information, go to Zabriskie’s website, www.prepchefwaylon.com.