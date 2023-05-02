ATS Car detailer chosen for Air Force One

Corey Taylor of CT Detailing in McMinnville has been chosen to help with the annual detailing of the JFK-era Air Force One plane in the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Washington.

He and 34 other detailers will work on the Boeing 707-153 and several other historic aircraft in the museum from July 6 to 13. All participants volunteer and pay for their own transportation and lodging; sponsors will provide meals.

Taylor said it’s an honor to be chosen for the annual detailing team, which is led by nationally-known detailer Renny Doyle. Doyle started an industry organization called the Detail Mafia, and requires members to have at least two years of experience in the organization to qualify for the team.

Taylor has been part of the humorously named “mafia” for 2 1/2 years. He has been detailing vehicles for about five years. He started on weekends while working for a BMW dealership in Beaverton, then doing solo projects in addition to working in a shop in Wilsonville.

He started his own business several months ago. He works out of his McMinnville home, but is planning to open a separate shop when he can. He also does mobile work on a limited basis.

“Detailing” is much as it sounds: about taking care of every little detail involved in the appearance and cleanliness of a car or truck, Taylor said. Washing a car and vacuuming the carpet isn’t enough, he said; detailing involves cleaning dirt from cracks, blowing the dog hair off of surfaces and cleaning carpets deeply to remove every bit of dirt.

He does “refresh” services to clean the interior and exterior, and “reset” services to “bring the car to as good a condition as possible,” after which owners can maintain the detailing or arrange with Taylor to perform updates on a regular basis.

In addition, Taylor said he provides ceramic coating, which protects the vehicle with a chemical layer. That way, smashed insects, bird droppings and other persistent dirt will easily wash away without damaging the paint.

“I tell people, with the coating, you never have to wax again,” he said.

Taylor trained at Universal Technical Institute in Arizona, then was tapped for a six-month BMW training school. An Oregon BMW dealership recruited him from there.

He and his wife and two daughters moved to Oregon, finally settling in McMinnville about five years ago.

He still has a soft spot for BMWs, as well as for older cars. “I like to get them all shined up,” he said. “The owners say ‘wow!’ and I feel good that I brought their vehicle back to life.”

Taylor said he’s excited about performing the same service on the vintage Air Force One and other planes. He expects to learn some aluminum polishing skills, but he’s participating mainly because he’s interested in history.

The early version of Air Force One went into service in 1959. It was the first version of the presidential plane to be powered by jet engines, rather than props. Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon all used the Boeing plane.

“This is a plane that flew President Kennedy, then flew the vice president, Lyndon Johnson, when he was sworn in after Kennedy’s assassination,” Taylor said.

Taylor is one of several McMinnville detailers who have been tapped to work on the Museum of Flight’s vintage planes. In past years, both Chris Lee of McMinnville Auto Detail and Adam Garvin of Garvin Auto Spa were part of the team.

This spring, Taylor is looking for sponsors to help support his trip. To sponsor him, or to schedule an appointment for detailing, he can be reached at ctdetailingservices@gmail.com or at 503-435-7406.