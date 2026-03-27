By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 27, 2026 Tweet

At downtown course, putting is ‘just for fun’

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##With school out this week, Conner Drorbaugh, 11, of McMinnville lines up a putt as his cousins Weston Owens, 9, of Amity, left, and Callynn, 7, right, take their turns at the Sweet Spot pop-up mini golf course inside the KAOS Building at Third and Galloway. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Olivia Shingledecker of McMinnville lends a hand as her son, Abraham, takes a turn on the course. Abraham also golfs with his father, Howard, at The Nines. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Bryan Casillas, left, a junior at McMinnville High School, chats over a scorecard with Adan Flores, a senior. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##After a round of mini golf, cousins Stella Drorbaugh, 8, Callynn Owens, 7, Conner Drorbaugh, 11, and Weston Owens, 9, share popcorn and stories at the Sweet Spot pop-up course in McMinnville as their grandmothers, Ronda Taft and Peggy Owens, listen in from across the table.

“It’s just for fun,” said Casillas, casually mentioning he was leading as he and his McMinnville High School buddy reached hole 8.

Flores agreed. “It’s VERY fun,” he said, tapping a golf ball with his club.

It ricocheted off the side of the ramp leading, circuitously, to the cup. Then it dropped in, putting him in the lead.

Casillas shook his head graciously. “This takes patience,” he said.

“And a little skill,” Flores added.

Next to the little golf course, Diana Cabrera and Peter Blanchard, who usually work the counter at Serendipity, watched over the mini golfing and prepared treats for customers Tuesday afternoon.

Cabrera said the “dirty sodas” were fun to make — mixing soda with flavors, as in the “Beach Babe,” a concoction of Mountain Dew, raspberry and peach syrups and vanilla cream. “Pretty good,” she said.

While Blanchard scooped ice cream, she also made loaded popcorn with chocolate, caramel or other syrups layered with popcorn and topped with M&Ms, other candy or crumbled Oreos.

As Flores and Casillas finished their round, several families golfed through the nine holes. Each one is made of ramps with wooden sides and green indoor-outdoor carpeting — easy to play, though an enjoyable challenge to master.

Conner Drorbaugh, 11, called out the number of swings it took him to put his golf ball into a cup on hole 5. His grandmother dutifully recorded his score as his cousins Weston Owens, 9, and Callynn Owens, 7, took their own shots. Conner’s sister, Stella, was there, too, but she was off playing the giant Tetris game.

“It’s fun!” the children chorused. “We like it!”

At hole 7, Tracy Klein watched her two grandsons hit the ball into the cup, one by one. “This is a great thing to have in McMinnville,” Klein said. “We’ve traveled the country and played a lot of mini golf. It’s nice to have it here.”

Each hole is marked with a different “sweet spot,” giant candies or other items such as a huge chocolate bar, a big container of (faux) popcorn balls or gumballs made from children’s buckets upended and painted in pastels.

Becky Simpson, who owns Serendipity, created the candy decorations for the pop–up. She has used the mini golf course at some of the events she caters, but this was the first time she has set it up for the general public.

It will be open daily through the rest of spring break, including the weekend. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily.

Cost is $5 per round of mini golf.