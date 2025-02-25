At crowded McMinnville town hall, Sen. Jeff Merkley urges citizens to speak out

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Loretta
Far be it from him to approach the current administration with a “let’s all pitch in and make the best of this” attitude but if course fear-mongering and pot-stirring was a better fit. How do you know President Trumps actions won’t benefit our country? I guess it all depends on which side of the fence you want to be on instead of all pulling together.
tagup
Loretta, did Trump & the MAGA crew have a let’s pitch in & pull together attitude after Trump lost the previous election? Of course they didn’t!
And now you complain about the same treatment your party gave the last administration?….a bit hypocritical don’t you think?
Otis
Great turnout! I was at the last town hall with JM in Mac and there were only about 40 people there at Mac HS. Now, the people are upset with this current admin and worried about what's next. It's not just Oregon, either.
Town halls all over America are packed like this...even in deep red areas. We will be heard!
Bigfootlives
Unstable funding, fear, public outrage, unconstitutional orders, disregarding the minority party.. I think Merkley and the crowd was talking about the last administration. Maybe the topic of conversation should have been article 2 separation of powers with a refresher of current immigration law already on the books.
Moe
Our Founding Fathers would be purple with rage.
Senators are supposed to be representatives of the States, not the people, and not elected by the people. That was an agreement by the States to form the United States. The people already have their Representatives in the House. Now we essentially have two Houses and no Senate. And the States have no representation in the government. The balance of power between the States and the people has been destroyed.
I suppose we could show the Founding Fathers the unconstitutional Seventeenth Amendment, ratified in 1913, not coincidently the year the Fed. was established. And they would probably EXPLODE with rage.
Merkley himself is a disgrace even among the 535 cockroaches (not to insult cockroaches), but that's another story.
treefarmer
I was in attendance as well and the anxiety was palpable. We heard first-hand accounts of the very real consequences our transformation to authoritarian rule is having on the lives of real people. As I listened to stories about destroyed livelihoods, cancelled services, and invalidated contracts, I reflected on the South African madman Musk on stage with his chainsaw recently, drunk on power, dancing and shouting “LET’S HAVE SOME FUN!” The audience cheered the destruction of their country. (And the billionaires are surely laughing all the way to the bank.)
There was a notable undercurrent of despair when the town hall began with the pledge of allegiance.
“…to the republic……one nation….indivisible…..liberty and justice….”
The words were said, but they can no longer be believed. Senator Merkley made a noble attempt to point out areas where the unconstitutional illegal assault on our institutions and citizens is meeting some resistance, but he also had to acknowledge things would likely get worse. Everything trump is doing is classic textbook authoritarian methodology, and his loyal subjects are all in. I am sad for you. It is true that we are all passengers on the ship of state that may well be damaged beyond repair, but at least some of us recognize the peril and can try to prepare for life without the benefits of democracy.
Moe
Here's to D.O.G.E. sinking the CDC's bones to Davey Jones, hooray!
