At Carlton Fun Days, smiles all around

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
waterboy
Fun Days has really improved in recent years. It has not been continuous since 1952. There were more breaks than during Covid. There was a period where the celebration lost all direction. It was through the efforts of local folks that the celebration revived and developed into what it is today. A lot of fun and a great celebration.