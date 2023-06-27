By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

At Carlton Fun Days, smiles all around

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

waterboy

Fun Days has really improved in recent years. It has not been continuous since 1952. There were more breaks than during Covid. There was a period where the celebration lost all direction. It was through the efforts of local folks that the celebration revived and developed into what it is today. A lot of fun and a great celebration.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented