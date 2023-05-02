Arzner named Player of the Year

Arzner named conference Player of the Year

The News-Register staff

Just as the Mac girls didn’t share the conference title this season, Macie Arzner stands atop the Pacific Conference for individual accolades.

Arzner was named the Pacific Conference Player of the Year, after sharing the honors last season with Sherwood’s Ava Heiden. Mac and Sherwood were co-league champions.

Arzner, also is in the running for statewide player of the year, finished the 12 league games averaging 25.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game. She shot 43% from the field on nearly 19 attempts per game, 30% from the three-point line and 89% on her 8.6 free throw attempts per game.

In his 20th season as Grizzly head coach, Sean Coste was named co-coach of the year along with Century’s Eddie Littlefield. It’s the fourth time in the last seven seasons Coste has been named the conference’s best coach.

Joining Arzner on the all-conference first team is Brooklynn Summers. Summers nearly averaged a double-double in league play, with 12 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. She shot 61% from the field and 80% at the line.

After an honorable mention in her junior year, senior guard Rylie McManus was named to the second-team for the season. McManus averages 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.6 deflections in league play. She shot 31% from the three-point line on 6.9 attempts per game.

Rounding out the Grizzly’s starting five, Alison Jenson and Ruby Riddle was named all-league honorable mentions.

Riddle averaged 3.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. Her interior defense kept most of the league’s top post players in check throughout league play.

Jenson, another defensive stalwart who contributed more on the offensive end as the season went on, averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals a game.