By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • December 4, 2018

Arzner drops career-high 38, Mac secures 64-61 win over Summit

Luke Arzner's career-high 38 points led the McMinnville boys' basketball team to a narrow 64-61 comeback win over Summit tonight at Ted Wilson Gymnasium. The Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Franklin in their season opener last Friday.

Arzner's personal best helped Mac escape a tough contest from the Storm, which led at the end of the first, second and third quarters. No play proved more important than the senior's last second steal with the Grizzlies leading 62-61 and Summit searching for the game-winner.

Mac (2-0, 0-0 Pacific) next plays versus Centennial Friday at 7 p.m. at Linfield College.