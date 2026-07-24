Art pieces can be found in county parks

Pieces of art are hidden in two different parks each weekend. Hints about the locations are given on the Yamhill County Parks Department Facebook page.

The pieces were created and donated by local artists and inspired by the beauty of the county parks, a parks department representative said. Pieces include pottery, woodworking, textiles and other media.

The “Parks Quest” program is designed to encourage families to explore the county’s parks, as well as to highlight the work of local artists.

Yamhill County’s developed parks include Dayton Landing in Dayton, Ediger Landing near the Wheatland Ferry, Rogers Landing in Newberg, Crabtree Park near Dundee, Lafayette Locks in Lafayette, Blackwell near Willamina, Menefee northwest of Yamhill, Stuart Grenfell Wayside on Highway 18 between Sheridan and Willamina, Deer Creek Prairie near Sheridan, and Huber Gand Ed Grenfell on Baker Creek Road west of McMinnville.

For more information, call Yamhill County Public Works at 503-434-7515.