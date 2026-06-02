Art Conspiracy offers summer art classes

Yamhill County students can register for The West Valley Art Conspiracy Summer Arts Program, celebrating its 25th year at Sheridan High School.

Openings remain in several of the courses, including Make You Own Board Game, Collage Cards, Printmaking, Smartphone Photography, Making Old Clothes New Again, and Watercolor.

Cost for the two-week program is $225 for a full day, with two classes, or $112.50 for a half day with one class. A $50 deposit is required, along with a $25 fee for materials. Financial aid is available.

To apply, students must submit a letter of recommendation from a non-related adult, such as a teacher or mentor.

Classes last from June 15 to 25. There will be a public showcase the evening of Friday, June 26. On June 19th, Art Conspiracy will offer a field trip to Western Oregon University Art Department and the Hallie Ford Museum in Salem.

Bus transportation from Willamina and Amity is available.

For registration and more information, visit www.artconspiracywestvalley.org.