Art by homeless young people on display

Linfield University’s next art exhibit, which opens Wednesday, Aug. 30, will feature art by homeless young people who’ve been working with professional and peer mentors.

“Blame It On Art: Creative Mentorship at Outside the Frame” will run through Oct. 6 in the Linfield Gallery on campus.

Outside the Frame is a Portland program whose members “believe that creative collaboration is an essential ingredient for healing, growth and empowerment.” They work with homeless and otherwise at-risk young people to help them express themselves through films, photography and sculpture.

The exhibit at Linfield will feature films made by teens and other types of art made by mentors.

Opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The gallery is open from 9 to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Admission is free to both the reception and the exhibit.

The exhibit is sponsored by the LaCroute Arts Series. For more information, go to linfield.edu/art/gallery.html.