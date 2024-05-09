Arrests down, issues remain at camping areas

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
fiddler
Okay … and what do you propose?
1. Bus them to TX & FL as a return favor
2. Shoot them
3. Pass an ordinance for mandated treatment and set up a half-way house where the occupants are required to work in the fields or do some other physical labor
4. Fence off the area and call it a slum
5. Stop reporting about it because no one is doing anything to solve the issue
6. Overwhelm them with love (Les Miz, e.g.) for an extended time (biofield quantum mechanics)
7. Spank them and tell them to behave