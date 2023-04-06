April 6, 2023 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: April 7, 2023

YAMHILL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Devin Michael Abrams-Bunn, 28, Amity, March 29, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Benino Aranda Ayala, 45, McMinnville, March 31, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, Clackamas County hold, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Gustavo Arce-Castro, 28, Beaverton, March 29, coercion, domestic menacing, possession of weapons by certain felons; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jacob Glenn Brown, 33, Lafayette, March 30, domestic harassment, interfering with making a report; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Steven Duane Crandall, 41, McMinnville, April 4, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Justin Blake Evenson, 38, Beaverton, April 4, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Jay Rodney Ferdig, 47, McMinnville, April 4, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, U.S. Marshals Service hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Raymond Brent Gledhill, 25, McMinnville, March 30, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Richard Scott Houston, 53, Newberg, march 30, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Hollie Marie Hughes, 48, Lafayette, April 1, third-degree escape, failure to appear, resisting arrest; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jesse Lee Hull, 38, McMinnville, April 4, post-prison supervision violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Erasmo Lugo Juarez, 50, Rickreall, April 3, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to appear, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Anthony David Mariana, 59, McMinnville, March 29, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse/nine counts, encouraging sexual assault of an animal; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.

La Sean Bertrand David Phillips, 50, Newberg, April 4, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Randal Eugene Robins, 36, McMinnville, March 29, probation violation/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Wenxiong Situ, 50, Newberg, March 29, unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item, unlawful possession of marijuana by a person 21 years of age or older; booked and released.

April Marie Teeters, 38, Sheridan, April 1, violation of a restraining order/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Weibin Yan, 40, Portland, March 29, unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item, unlawful possession of marijuana by a person 21 years of age or older; booked into and released.

Jason Thomas Zulaski, 41, Gaston, March 30, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $20,000 bail.

McMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Carlos Humberto Avalos Andalon, 19, McMinnville, April 1, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

John Curtis Blackthorne, 41, McMinnville, April 2, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, domestic harassment, interfering with making a report; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Joel Castro, 29, Newberg, April 5, violation of a restraining order/four counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Antonio David Contreras-Rodriguez, 18, McMinnville, April. 5, domestic harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Cody James Henderson, 35, McMinnville, March 31, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to carry or present an operator’s license; booked and released.

Chad Scott Jordan, 25, McMinnville, April 3, contempt of court; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Joseph Michael Livingston, 21, McMinnville, March 30, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Shaynn Corene McMillen-Markusson, 29, Lafayette, March 30, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,099 bail.

Oscar Rigoberto Perez, 27, McMinnville, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.

Jessica Doyalene Weidner, 42, McMinnville, April 4, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

NEWBERG-DUNDEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Edward Shane Blanton, 49, Newberg, March 30, other jurisdiction hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Janine Ann Lab, 54, Newberg, March 31, Benton County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $3,000 bail.

Pedro Barajas Mares, 53, Newberg, April 5, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Colby Ryan Phillips, 27, McMinnville, April 4, probation violation/two counts, failure to appear, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ky Ramsey Schaad, 23, Newberg, March 30, violation of a restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Waverly Tyrese Williams, 43, McMinnville, April 3, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct; booked and released.

OREGON STATE POLICE

Jose Hernandez Cortes, 43, Newberg, April 3, contempt of court; cited and released.

Michael T. Ellis, 58, Sheridan, April 4, driving uninsured, driving while suspended; cited and released.

Jessica Mae Yates, 39, Dayton, April 1, recklessly endangering another person/two counts, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.