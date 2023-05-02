Arrests & Citations 080726

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Chase Henry Chenea, 25, McMinnville, July 30, negotiating a bad check/two counts, theft by deception/two counts, unauthorized use of a vehicle/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jorge Garcia-Pena, 26, Woodburn, July 30, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Damien Allen Warden, 21, McMinnville, July 30, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Eric Jess Haven, 46, Carlton, July 30, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Johnny Llen Frost, 55, McMinnville, July 31, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked and released.

Luis Miguel Straub, 26, Lafayette, July 31, first-degree sexual abuse; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Brenton Nathaniel Stephen, 23, Hillsboro, July 31, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Hunter James Sisk, 27, Sheridan, July 31, third-degree sexual abuse/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Bruce Charles Widman, 66, Sherwood, July 31, second-degree criminal trespass, giving false information to a peace officer, reckless burning, Clackamas County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Pehr Andres Olausson, 60, McMinnville, Aug. 1, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Mercedes Love Okeefe, 26, Willamina, Aug. 3, Washington County hold, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Emanuel Perez Lopez, 32, Hillsboro, Aug. 4, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

David Michael Young, 58, Sherwood, Aug. 4, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Andre Damian Edgerly, 45, Yamhill, Aug. 5, probation violation, coercion, second-degree criminal trespass; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Joshua David Womack, 39, McMinnville, Aug. 4, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Cody Jay Elwell, 32, Dayton, Aug. 5, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Brianne Mae Roque, 26, McMinnville, Aug. 4, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Richard Donald Henley, 68, Willamina, Aug. 4, first-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.

Emanuel Perez Loqez, 32, Hillsboro, Aug. 4, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Tony Lee Ray, 33, McMinnville, Aug. 4, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Joshua James Hakola, 27, McMinnville, Aug. 5, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,999 bail.

Stephanie Benitez, 36, Sheridan, Aug. 6, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

McMinnville Police Department

Ashley Jameelya Edens, 31, McMinnville, July 30, unlawful delivery of fentanyl; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Tyler Thomas Stuck, 38, McMinnville, July 31, fourth-degree assault; booked and released.

Mario David Labra, 38, McMinnville, July 31, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Amarissa Margarita Louise Morales, 35, Dayton, Aug. 1, probation sanction, attempted theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Shyann Corene McMillen-Markusson, 32, McMinnville, Aug. 2, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Brianne Mae Roque, 26, McMinnville, Aug. 3, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of fentanyl; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Elizabeth Lucinda Stapleton, 42, Sheridan, Aug. 5, possession of weapons by certain felons, unlawful possession of fentanyl, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Konnar Riley Dorsey, 21, McMinnville, Aug. 5, violation of restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Alfonso Jesus Radilla, 41, Newberg, Aug. 1, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Sixto Bazante Lopez, 52, Sheridan, Aug. 2, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Charles Lord Chafee, 42, Newberg, Aug. 3, post-prison supervision sanction, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jason Paul Davin, 38, Dundee, Aug. 4, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $12,500 bail.

Carlton Police Department

Matthew Neil Bakanoff, 52, Yamhill, July 30, unlawfully being in a location where children regularly congregate; booked and released.

Oregon State Police

Jeremy Lee Tish, 38, Sheridan, Aug. 3, failure to report as sex offender; booked and released.

Tyler Charles Lewis, 25, McMinnville, Aug. 5, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked and released.