Arrests & Citations 030626

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathon Wesley Fugit-Travis, 37, McMinnville, Feb. 26, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Eduardo Cruz-De Jesus, 31, Newberg, Feb. 26, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

William Omar Galvez, 52, Lafayette, Feb. 26, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Travis Michal Lake, 36, Toledo, Feb. 26, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Zachary John Brooks, 45, Salem, Feb. 27, first-degree theft/three counts, second-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Thomas Evan Raab, 72, Yamhill, Feb. 27, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Trever Burnell Lentz, 34, Yamhill, Feb. 27, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Lindsey Christine Sherman, 45, Newberg, Feb. 28, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Bradley Evan Fullbright, 50, Portland, Feb. 28, possession of weapons by certain felons, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Multnomah County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jabril Ismail Shoble, 28, Warrenton, Feb. 28, second-degree criminal mischief, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Taylore Alexzandra Donaldson, 34, Amity, March 1, third-degree assault, strangulation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Jonathan Ray Bevan, 23, Salem, March 1, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher Carl Reed, 43, Sheridan, March 2, possession of weapons by certain felons; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Brian Edward Stanfield, 39, McMinnville, March 2, failure to appear; booked and released.

Jeremy John Taylor, 49, Dayton, Feb. 2, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Robbie Brandon Labonte, 34, Willamina, March 2, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, Polk County hold, other jurisdiction hold, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $7,500 bail; March 4, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Corey Dean Elliott, 32, Sheridan, March 2, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ann Marie Cardoza, 35, Amity, March 2, unlawful possession of fentanyl; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Madison Nicole Crawford, 27, Sheridan, March 3, probation sanction, Benton County hold, Linn County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Floyd Timothy McKinney, 40, Wilsonville, March 3, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Daniela Victoria King, 21, transient, March 3, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Zebulon Coye Morris, 47, McMinnville, March 3, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Tavous John Snider, 46, Newberg, March 3, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Terrin Scott Fuller-Hempel, 33, McMinnville, March 3, contempt of court/12 counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Nicole Vanessa Irby, 41, Newport, Feb. 26, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Jack Anthony Sacks, 41, McMinnville, Feb. 26, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Nanette Collins, 55, McMinnville, March 1, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked and released.

Andrew Guymael Conrad, 22, McMinnville, March 1, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Thomas Kenneth Smiley, 36, McMinnville, March 4, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Kevin Eugene Green, 37, McMinnville, March 4, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,000 bail.

Nickalas Dylan Schumacher, 22, McMinnville, March 4, first-degree criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Lisa Marie Hanley, 40, Newberg, Feb. 27, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Dustin Kane Cody, 46, Newberg, Feb. 28, violation of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jennavieve Elizabeth Radford, 24, Otis, March 1, Lincoln County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Charles Lord Chaffee, 42, Newberg, March 3, fourth-degree assault, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jose Ivan Pineda Hernandez, 30, Dundee, March 4, Newberg Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.